Diane Hathaway, age 76, of Miles City passed away Dec. 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was in Billings at Riverstone Hospice surrounded by family.
Diane was born April 6, 1943 in Glasgow. She was the second child of Melvin and Aileen Peck Hagen. The family moved from Fort Peck to Miles City where she attended school and graduated from Custer County High School.
She married Jim Hathaway after graduation. He was in the Navy and assigned to Morocco where their first son, Steve, was born. They moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a short time, then returned to Miles City and raised two more sons, Scott and Rick.
Diane worked in banking before she was employed by the Custer County Appraisal Office where she retired after 35 years of service. She worked part time at the Montana Theater and many years for the board of horseracing. Diane was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and was able to attend a couple games with her brother, Jack. She especially enjoyed annual vacations to Las Vegas with girlfriends. Diane was active with her bowling team and competed in local, state, and national tournaments throughout the years. She was a special friend to so many and spent hours caring for those in need; providing prayers, communion, and companionship. Her faith was beyond measure!
Diane shared her home with her mother after the loss of her father. She was a devoted grandmother to her only granddaughter, Bella. ‘DiDi’ also shared a very special bond with her great-nephew, Spencer Petroff, whom she cared for since infancy.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Mel and Aileen, and her son, Scott. She is survived by her sons, Steve Hathaway of Meridian, Idaho and Rick Hathaway of Billings, Montana, granddaughter Bella, brothers Richard (Sue) Hagen of Chaska, Minnesota, and Jack (Linda) Hagen of Longview, Washington, sister Mary Jane (Dean) Schwab of Wahpeton, North Dakota, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friends, Roxie, Cheri, and Donna.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm with a Vigil to follow at 6 pm at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10 am at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City . Interment will follow mass at the Calvary Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Riley Center at Sacred Heart Church after the interment.
Donations may be made to the MC Youth baseball Association in memory of Diane or to a charity of one’s choice.
