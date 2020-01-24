Diane Marie Billman, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the RiverStone Hospice Home in Billings. She was born the 10th child of 11 born to Russell and Albertina (Beehler) Kern in Miles City, on June 24, 1943.
Diane mainly grew up in Billings and attended Senior High School before moving with her parents to Las Vegas in her junior year of high school.
She returned to Billings, where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Billman, while working at a local pizza parlor. Ken and Diane were married on March 1, 1968, and they were blessed with twin daughters, Tina and Tana.
Being a mother, wife, grandmother and homemaker is what she treasured most. One of Diana’s favorite things to do was to take her granddaughter, Eve, shopping and then stopping for a frosty and fries.
Diane was very talented artistically. She was a wonderful cake decorator, flower arranger and wreath maker. Basically, she could and would bedazzle anything she got her hands on. Diane also liked to collect things, i.e. Princess Diana dolls, churches, nuns, Seraphim angels and shoes.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jake Pfaff; her infant son, Charlie; sisters, Gladys Reed, Eleanor Kern, Carolyn Lambrecht; and brothers, Donald, Roderick and Douglas Kern; father-in-law, Joe Billman; mother-in-law, Veronica Billman; brothers-in-law, Bernard and William Billman, Wally Lambrecht, George Lambrecht and Jerry Brittain; sister-in-law, Randi Billman. Diane is survived by her husband, daughters and granddaughter; sisters, Alice Lambrecht, Margaret Larson and Elsie Austin; her brother; Albert (Marilyn) Kern; sisters-in-law, Judy Kern, Judy Brittain, Shirley (Doug) Bales; brother-in-law, Jack Billman and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to express our greatest appreciation for the care Dr. Severa, Dr. Rudolph, the staff at Canyon Creek Memory Care and RiverStone Hospice provided Diane.
A visitation for family and friends whose lives Diane touched will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, with a vigil following at 7 p.m., at Michelotti- Sawyers, 1001 Alderson Ave. Her funeral is at 12 noon on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 N. 31st St., and rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your charity of choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
