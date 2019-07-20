Diane Reiter, 74, of Billings passed away at home on July 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born Jan. 4, 1945 in Billings to Philip and Alice Schneider.
In 1963 she married the love of her life, Jim Reiter. Together they farmed and ranched for 45 years. Rodney, Tracy, Jamie and Jenny were blessed to have been raised by such loving parents.
Diane had a love of travel. Her trips with Jim to the Oregon coast crabbing and their walks on the trails of Sedona were treasured. She fell in love with the beaches of Mexico on an anniversary trip and was sure to go back and enjoy annually with her daughters in remembrance of Jim.
Our most wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother and friend was known and loved for so many things…… she was beautiful, free spirited, humorous, stubborn, sassy, nurturing, generous, fearless, creative, and classy.
Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry ‘Jim’ Reiter; and parents, Philip and Alice Schneider.
Diane is survived by her children, Rodney (Tari) of Great Falls, Tracy of Billings, Jamie (Mike) Craddock of Gillette, WY and Jenny (Justin) of Billings; grandchildren, Lindsey (Dan) Clemmons, Adam (Brenna) Reiter, Philip Reiter, Madison Craddock and Hannah Craddock; great-grandchildren, JJ and Piper; brothers, Alan of Laurel, Dick (Diane) of Woodbridge, VA, Gary (Jean Anne) of Billings, Dale (Susan) of Billings and George of Billings.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Laurel Cemetery in Laurel, MT.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.