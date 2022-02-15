Diann M. Baier of Kalispell, MT passed away Feb. 8, 2022. She was born to Truman and Marjorie (Castello) Twet in Billings, MT and was the fourth of seven children. The three sisters all had names starting with the letter D (Darlene, Donna, Diann) because their dad wanted a girl band named the 3D's. Diann attended Billings schools and joined the Army at age 17.

Diann is survived by her companion of 20 years Paul Martin; her siblings: Janice (Mike) of Roundup, Bill (Kathy) of Billings, and Louise Underwood of Billings; her children: Terri (Luke) Burton of Laurel, David (Julvie) Baier of Billings, Daniel (Amy) Baier of Missoula, Jason (Katie) Baier of Billings and Pamela Martin of Joshua, TX. She is also survived by 11 1/2 grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by both her parents and her siblings Darlene, Donna, and Bob.

Diann has been a caregiver her entire life. She raised three hellions and an angel by herself and raised them to be as tough and life loving as she was. Her father had instilled the love of fishing in her and she passed this on to her children through fishing and camping adventures every weekend. Diann loved animals. Many stories are told of her rescuing owls, attempting to save injured squirrels, and even cleaning up poor dead skunks off the road. There were many pets in her life also including Shelby and Ellie.

Diann loved the outdoors in every aspect. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing her knowledge and skills with her family. Everyone benefited from her produce, but not everyone was successful implementing her skills. She also enjoyed the outdoors while being a successful bowhunter. She and Paul founded Montana Bowhunters Education Foundation where they worked to encourage families to get out and enjoy bow hunting. They held regular 3D shoots on their property and were planning to open a Bow Hunting Museum in the future. During the shoots Diann sometimes used illuminocs to help retrieve straying arrows.

Diann was an extraordinarily passionate person. She was passionate in her feelings for her family, her love of animals and the outdoors, her love of babies, and her amazing talent as a quilter. She touched the lives of everyone she met and had a way of accepting others into her family as if they were her own. Her grandchildren say she was a nice grandma. She made each of them a quilt and gave each of them a bow on their 8th birthday, hoping to instill the love of bowhunting in the next generation.

To say that Diann will be missed is a huge understatement. As her family gathered, the stories and laughter abounded. Everyone has memories and hilarious moments that will stay with them. Everyone also has plans they had made with her that are sadly left undone; however, the strength and resiliency she passed on will continue to drive them towards their plans for the future.

A celebration of life will be planned for April 9th at the Montana Bowhunters Education Foundation property. All are welcome to come share in Diann's passion, share stories, memories, laughs, and tears. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Diabetes Association or MBEF in Diann's name.

Good-bye for now Mom, we love you.