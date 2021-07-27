Dianna Lynn Reeve, age 71, passed to her next life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at home in Apache Junction, Arizona.

She was born April 2, 1950 in Glasgow, Montana, to parents Robert S. McGee and Marilyn Jeanne (Crowder) McGee.

She married John Paul Geier on June 21, 1969, and together they had three children.

She is survived by her three children; Shannon (Geier) Swenson of Apache Junction, AZ, Janna Geier of Missoula, MT, and John Joseph Geier (wife Farrah Geier) of Helena, MT along with four grandchildren (Kendall, Karli, Tyler, and Kohl) and two great grandchildren (Kennedi and Charlotte). She is also survived by two brothers: Gregory McGee (Jan McGee) of Goodyear, Arizona, and their children Justin, Patrick and Stuart; Stephen McGee (Kathy McGee) of Helena, Montana, and his two children (Brice and Aimee). She also leaves behind her sister's children Nikki (Anders) Buck, Jade (Anders) Lancaster and Chase Anders.

She reunited in heaven with her baby sister, Trudy (McGee) Anders, her brother-in-law Tom Anders, and both parents.