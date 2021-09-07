 Skip to main content
Dianna Marie Burke, 72, passed away Sept. 2, 2021, She was born May 11, 1949 in Billings, Montana to Michael J. Diebert and Norma C. Workman.

She is survived by Significant other, John DeWyne, daughter Lynnette Polson Dowlin, son Richard James Polson, daughter Jennifer Polson Estrada, Grand Children Savannah Gill, Aleena Casados, Whitney Christman, Chloe Estrada and seven Great grandchildren. She was a shining light and will be missed beyond measure.

