Dick Bjelland

Dick Bjelland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with his wife and children nearby.

Dick's love and devotion was to his wife of 65 years, Janet; and his six children, Duane Bjelland (Jenny), Renae Steinmetz (Jesse), Ron Bjelland, Andy Bjelland (Carmen), Julie Cruikshank (Joe), Dave Bjelland (Toni). He had 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Shannon, Nate, Travis, Shane, Brian, Eric, Sara, Jamie, Brett and Mark; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Alice Bjelland; and his brother, Jim of Conrad.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota.

Dad loved watching kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play a variety of sports.

Most of all, Dick enjoyed just spending time with family. Birthdays and holidays brought many packed gatherings to the family home of nearly 60 years.