Dick Franks was born on June 24, 1942 in Billings to Jake and Myrle Franks. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 6, 2022.

He went to school in Laurel and Livingston, he graduated in 1960. He loved going to his class reunions, the last being his 60th.

In 1962 he met the love of his life, Judy Kindsfather and they married April 22, 1964. They had three children, Chrisdean Love, Shawna (Paul) Lacey and Greg (Wendy) Franks, and seven grandchildren Christopher, Cody, Tatianna, Mikkala, Jacob, Elly and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Juanita. He is survived by his family mentioned above along with his brother Jerry (Elizabeth) Franks and sisters Bernadine Harris and Barbara Britt along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Services will be at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water in Billings on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

We would like thank Dr. Robert Ulrich, the staff at Frontier Cancer Center for all their support over the years and RiverStone Hospice for theirs during the past few weeks.

In memory contributions can be made to Special K Ranch, Child Bridge or MT Rescue Mission.