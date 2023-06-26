Dixie lee Berzel, age 77, of Whitewood, SD, formerly of Ismay, MT passed away on Friday, June 23 at Belle Estates In Belle Fourche, SD.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Bible Church in Miles City. Interment will follow in the Prairie County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.