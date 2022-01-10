Dixie Lee Rickett passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2022 in Worden, MT. She was born on May 9, 1948 in Billings to Wanda Cormier.

She married the love of her life, Warren Rickett, on July 1966 in Billings. They were married for 57 years.

Survived in death are daughter Traci Rickett-Beaudin, Colorado, Granddaughter Nichole Beaudin-Boehm (Bryan), Colorado. Siblings; Chester Ray Jackson (Deb) along with children (Chad, Lance and Krissy). Vicki Montgomery (Jerry) along with child Danessa Gross (Jerry) and three great nieces and numerous cousins.

She took pride and enjoyed working at Boot Hill Inn in Billings Heights from 2001 until her retirement in 2008. Her favorite pastimes included taking trips and fishing in their canoe, traveling to Mexico to escape the Montana winters, drinking coffee and listening to snores from her late dog Rambo.

She will be dearly missed and her life will be celebrated at Smith Funeral Chapel on Friday, Jan. 14th at 2 p.m. Burial to be announced at a later date.