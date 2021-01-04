The world lost one of the strongest warriors when Dodie Rae Wheeler earned her rest after battling health issues all her life at age 36 on Dec. 23, 2020, in Billings.
Dodie is survived by mother Debby Wheeler (Brian); sisters Dawn (David) Wheeler, Audrina (Chris) Wheeler; brother Isaiah Wheeler; grandmother Dorothy Krogedal; her great-aunt May; and special friend and partner Carl Lafollette. She was loved by her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins. Dodie was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Wheeler; grandfathers Jim Wheeler, Lyle Krogedal; uncle Ken Flint; and her birthmother, Pam Sadler.
Dodie was born on Sept. 20, 1984, in Billings. She was raised in Froid and graduated from Froid High School in 2004. After moving back to Billings to be closer to healthcare specialists, she began working for COR Enterprises as a woodworker. She also participated in Special Olympics in basketball and field sports.
Dodie was accomplished at drawing and could be found sketching away in her room. She gifted many people with her drawings. She enjoyed playing the guitar and video games, as well as spending time with her friends. Dodie loved her furbaby, Cricket, and spoiled her as any mama would.
A memorial for her friends in Billings will be scheduled for Jan. 8, in Billings, with Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dodie's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Help for Homeless Pets at 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101. Condolences can be sent to Debby Wheeler, 13297 E. 53rd St., Yuma, AZ 85367.
The family would like to thank Carol Ady and St. Vincent Healthcare nurses and staff for her/their care and dedication in taking care of our daughter, sister, friend Dodie.
Dodie Rae Wheeler was our hero and she will be missed for her smile and determination in her battle for life.
