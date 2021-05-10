Dolly S. Ziegler

On May 8, 2021, Dolly Raye Sullivent Ziegler, 88, a retired Billings Gazette copy editor and avid genealogist, died of cancer at Stella Maris Hospice in Lutherville-Timonium.

Born on August 15, 1932 in Reichert, Oklahoma to Henry Ray Sullivent and Bessie Rhea Richmond Sullivent, after an itinerant childhood she attended high school and college in Lexington, Kentucky. She worked as a photojournalist and won scholarships for college and graduate study in journalism. Exciting experiences as a reporter included interviews with Judy Garland and Bob Hope; in 1953 the Lexington Herald flew her to Louisville to cover the Kentucky Derby, but she had to watch the race standing on a chair in an owner's box because women weren't allowed in the press box. She met her future husband at the University of Oregon, and they married in 1955. She was a police officer/matron in the Eugene Police Department from 1956 to 1958.