Dolly S. Ziegler

On May 8, 2021, Dolly Raye Sullivent Ziegler, 88, a retired Billings Gazette copy editor and avid genealogist, died of cancer at Stella Maris Hospice in Lutherville-Timonium.
Born on August 15, 1932 in Reichert, Oklahoma to Henry Ray Sullivent and Bessie Rhea Richmond Sullivent, after an itinerant childhood she attended high school and college in Lexington, Kentucky. She worked as a photojournalist and won scholarships for college and graduate study in journalism. Exciting experiences as a reporter included interviews with Judy Garland and Bob Hope; in 1953 the Lexington Herald flew her to Louisville to cover the Kentucky Derby, but she had to watch the race standing on a chair in an owner's box because women weren't allowed in the press box. She met her future husband at the University of Oregon, and they married in 1955. She was a police officer/matron in the Eugene Police Department from 1956 to 1958.
From 1963 to 1996, the Zieglers lived in Billings, Montana, where Mrs. Ziegler worked for many years as a copy editor at The Billings Gazette and also volunteered as a librarian at the local Family History Center helping people with genealogy research. During the 1960's, she created and conducted political polls for sponsoring newspapers in South Dakota and Montana. In 1975, Mrs. Ziegler earned a master's degree in Education/Guidance and Counseling from Eastern Montana College. In 1996, the Zieglers moved to Baltimore to be close to their grandchildren. Mrs. Ziegler continued to volunteer as a librarian at the Family History Center in Essex, MD, and also enjoyed researching and volunteering at the Maryland Historical Society's Library.
Survivors include two daughters, Jacqueline R. Ziegler of Billings, and Margaret (Meg) Z. Ferguson and her husband Henry (Harry) C. Ferguson of Ruxton, MD; two beloved grandchildren and their cherished spouses, Eleanor Ferguson McLane (Alex), and Jeffrey Ray Ferguson (Sarah); and her darling great-granddaughter Skyler Thalia McLane. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Ziegler, and also by a half-sibling who died in infancy in 1919.
Mrs. Ziegler donated her body for medical education and research. Services will be private. The family suggests donations in her honor to the Library at the Maryland Historical Society, now called the Maryland Center for History and Culture.
