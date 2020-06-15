Dolores Ann Simons
0 entries

Dolores Ann Simons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dolores was born August 31, 1938, in Hardin. She passed away June 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at Park City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A full obituary can be seen at www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Simons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News