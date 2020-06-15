Dolores Ann Simons

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dolores was born August 31, 1938, in Hardin. She passed away June 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at Park City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A full obituary can be seen at www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com