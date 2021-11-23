Dolores 'Dode' Donnelly, lifelong Billings resident, passed away Nov. 21, 2021. She was born March 29, 1935, to Andy and Mary Palmersheim.
She attended Fratt Memorial School and graduated from Billings Central in 1953. That same year she married Daniel Donnelly. Dode and Danny were married for 63 years until his passing in 2016. Together they raised four children. She always felt blessed that she was able to be a stay at home mom for them.
Dode was deeply spiritual, embraced her Catholic faith and believed in serving God by serving others. She was a devoted hospice volunteer for many years and was involved in the formation of PEAKS to which she gave generously of her time. In 2001 she received the Billings Hero Award for her volunteer services. She was a longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle parish and served as a eucharistic minister. Dode was active in Cum Christo through which she developed many friendships. She loved spending time with people and was involved in various Bible groups, bridge clubs and the Red Hat Society.
Dode is reunited with her husband, grandson Kevin, parents and siblings Cile, Jim, Dick, Bob and Mary Frances.
She is survived by her children Timothy (Marilyn Naglich) Dennis, Anne and Eileen, her grandchildren Jason, Meg, Timothy Jr. and Gillian, great grandchildren Marshall and Lincoln, as well as numerous much loved nieces and nephews.
Michelotti Sawyers is in charge of arrangements. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to RiverStone Health Hospice, P.E.A.K.S in care of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, The Katie Moran Scholarship Fund Billings Central, or the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.