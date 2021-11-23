Dolores 'Dode' Donnelly, lifelong Billings resident, passed away Nov. 21, 2021. She was born March 29, 1935, to Andy and Mary Palmersheim.

She attended Fratt Memorial School and graduated from Billings Central in 1953. That same year she married Daniel Donnelly. Dode and Danny were married for 63 years until his passing in 2016. Together they raised four children. She always felt blessed that she was able to be a stay at home mom for them.

Dode was deeply spiritual, embraced her Catholic faith and believed in serving God by serving others. She was a devoted hospice volunteer for many years and was involved in the formation of PEAKS to which she gave generously of her time. In 2001 she received the Billings Hero Award for her volunteer services. She was a longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle parish and served as a eucharistic minister. Dode was active in Cum Christo through which she developed many friendships. She loved spending time with people and was involved in various Bible groups, bridge clubs and the Red Hat Society.

Dode is reunited with her husband, grandson Kevin, parents and siblings Cile, Jim, Dick, Bob and Mary Frances.