Dolores ‘Lolly' Sauer
In 1973, Dolores ‘Lolly' Sauer moved to Billings with her young family. It was light years from the Irish Catholic row house neighborhood In Philadelphia, PA where she grew up in, but in raising her four sons—and a never-ending parade of their kitchen-raiding friends— it truly became her hometown.
Lolly Sauer was born on Sept. 2, 1942, to parents Cannon and Julia English. Always a diligent student, Sauer would become the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Temple University, and then nursing school at the University of St. Louis. Years later, she became a Yellowjacket, enrolling at Eastern Montana College and earning a degree in early education. Sauer would spend many happy years as a Head Start teacher in the North Park Elementary School.
Sauer considered the 20 years she lived in Billings to be the happiest of her life. She immersed herself in the lives of her sons, nurturing four distinct personalities, often to her own chagrin but always with love. Lolly relished being involved at Fratt and Billings Central, porch-sitting with her Clark Ave. neighbors, Mustangs baseball, Agatha Christie novels, ice cream and pretzels, over-the-top Christmases, and the sweet sounds of Elvis Presley and Sam Cooke. More than anything, Sauer loved children: hers, yours, and any random stray she found playing wiffle ball in the backyard swimming pool.
In the mid-90s, following a divorce, Sauer returned to the East Coast. Her final years were spent in Cape May, NJ at the Crest Haven Nursing Home, where she became a favorite of the wonderful caring staff. On Jan. 19, Sauer—a lifelong devoted Democrat—died of Covid watching the Joe Biden Memorial to all the victims, her oldest son Patrick at her side in a hazmat suit.
She is survived by her brothers John and Jim English, a sister Judy English-Hinkle and her sons and their families, Patrick (Kim, Molly), Matthew, Brian (Callen, Miguel, Anthony, Joseph) and Daniel (Wenonah, Waylon, Amos, Jae, ZuZu). Always one to look out for less privileged, Sauer requests donations be sent to her two favorites, St. Labre Indian School of Ashland, MT or St. Joseph's Indian School of Chamberlain, SD.
In Lolly's memory, smoke ‘em if you got ‘em. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.