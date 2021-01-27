Dolores ‘Lolly' Sauer

In 1973, Dolores ‘Lolly' Sauer moved to Billings with her young family. It was light years from the Irish Catholic row house neighborhood In Philadelphia, PA where she grew up in, but in raising her four sons—and a never-ending parade of their kitchen-raiding friends— it truly became her hometown.

Lolly Sauer was born on Sept. 2, 1942, to parents Cannon and Julia English. Always a diligent student, Sauer would become the first in her family to attend college, graduating from Temple University, and then nursing school at the University of St. Louis. Years later, she became a Yellowjacket, enrolling at Eastern Montana College and earning a degree in early education. Sauer would spend many happy years as a Head Start teacher in the North Park Elementary School.