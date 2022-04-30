Dolores M. Pilcher passed away Wednesday, April 13, at home, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by one son, Doug (Doran) Pilcher; three daughters, Michelle (Les) Diede, Maureen Collett and Carleen (Rich) Worley; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Holy Cross Cemetery.

For full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.