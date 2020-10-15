 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores Mae (Tate) Cardona
0 entries

Dolores Mae (Tate) Cardona

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dolores Mae (Tate) Cardona

Dolores Mae (Tate) Cardona, 83, of Wilsall, died Oct. 14, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 17, at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home, Livingston. www.Franzen-Davis.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News