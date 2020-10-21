Dolores Siegle Wold

April 25, 1931 — Oct. 8, 2020

Dolores was proudly born to immigrants from Germany and Russia. She was the first generation born in America and is now resting after a full and abundant life. To a point, she was resilient and strong beyond belief. While enduring life's hardship, sorrow and heartache, she maintained a soft spirit. Dolores was a highlight in many lives.

She will be remembered for many noteworthy characteristics. Among those that come to mind are cook, collector, gardener, woman of God, and a friend to many.

In her day, Dolores was renowned within the family for her savory soups, especially Christmas eve's French Onion Soup with a crispy cheesy crouton. Her chicken and strudels were a ‘high holiday' occasion and her countless potluck dishes and ranch-hand dinners were always brimming with deliciousness and homemade love.

As a collector, her treasures were more often than not found in numerous thrift stores she sleuthed out wherever she traveled. Dolores could walk into a second hand store front and immediately spot Longaberger baskets, Cutco knives, leaded crystal, depression glass and haute couture in a heartbeat. She also collected Hummels, recipes and the hearts of others.