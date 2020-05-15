× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dolores Thornburgh Edwards, 84, of Billings died peacefully of natural causes on May 14, 2020.

Services will be held Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Parkhill Assembly of God Church.

For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.