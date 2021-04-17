Dad had many jobs — from climbing poles for a construction company to serving as a school administrator for Billings School District 2, Yellowstone Boys Ranch, Boys Town, and Home on the Range. He was a passionate innovator in the education field, doing national presentations and authoring books about social skills in the school setting. He loved working with the 'tough kids', providing them with the qualities needed to be good citizens.

Once Dad retired from education, his new passion became his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom and Dad never missed a band concert, sporting event, play, graduation or family dinner. Always an MSU Bobcat, Dad enjoyed heading to Bozeman for a football game with Mom, even in the coldest weather. Dad taught us to drive and provided us with memories at the cabin. He was a builder and our Mr. Fix-it. Dad volunteered at Billings Clinic, pushing wheelchairs and welcoming patients and he was active with Billings Golden K Kiwanis. Dad and mom were snowbirds, spending winters in Casa Grande, Arizona, golfing and enjoying time with family and friends. We are proud to be his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. We knew he was missing his other half and they are having a celebration in heaven — probably eating one of the rhubarb pies Mom had kept hidden.