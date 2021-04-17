Donald D. Black went to heaven April 7, 2021 at Highgate Cottage in Billings. He was born Sept. 9, 1933, to Bill and Bessie (Stout) Black in Dodson, Montana.
Dad had many jobs — from climbing poles for a construction company to serving as a school administrator for Billings School District 2, Yellowstone Boys Ranch, Boys Town, and Home on the Range. He was a passionate innovator in the education field, doing national presentations and authoring books about social skills in the school setting. He loved working with the 'tough kids', providing them with the qualities needed to be good citizens.
Once Dad retired from education, his new passion became his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom and Dad never missed a band concert, sporting event, play, graduation or family dinner. Always an MSU Bobcat, Dad enjoyed heading to Bozeman for a football game with Mom, even in the coldest weather. Dad taught us to drive and provided us with memories at the cabin. He was a builder and our Mr. Fix-it. Dad volunteered at Billings Clinic, pushing wheelchairs and welcoming patients and he was active with Billings Golden K Kiwanis. Dad and mom were snowbirds, spending winters in Casa Grande, Arizona, golfing and enjoying time with family and friends. We are proud to be his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. We knew he was missing his other half and they are having a celebration in heaven — probably eating one of the rhubarb pies Mom had kept hidden.
In heaven, Dad is dancing with his wife of 66 years, Patricia Scott Black, who preceded him by only seven weeks and visiting with his parents, brothers Darryl and John, nephews Jim and Brad and niece Brenda. He leaves his children Deb Black (Dave Gilbertson), Bill Black (Colleen), Suzie Thomas (Rick) and Ron Black; brother Jim Black (LaVaun); grandchildren Michael (Megan), Jonathan (Garrett), Christina (Rhys), Kelly (Alex), Emma and Olivia; great grandchildren, Amelia, Karter, Gabe, Greyson, Palmer, Kollins and Sullivan, along with his aunts, brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who made both Mom and Dad's time on earth more comfortable — Stillwater Hospice and the Highgate care team.
Cremation has taken place through Heights Family Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Avenue. Dad loved patriotic music—so wear red, white and blue if you can. A graveside service will be held this summer at the Malta Cemetery for both Mom and Dad.
Memorials may be made to Billings Golden K Kiwanis at Box 20203, Billings, MT 59104. Heights Family Funeral Home is in charge
Dad — we love you — see you and mom in the stars at Midnight Canyon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.