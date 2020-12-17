Don Floberg

When he moved to Montana, all you needed was $5 to become a licensed agent, and $10 to be a licensed broker. He was appalled at the low standards and began working to change the professionalism of the industry in Montana. He lobbied for required qualification exams and for both preliminary and ongoing continuing education. He also was instrumental in bringing the Graduate REALTOR Institute to Montana. It is one of his legacies that every person who purchases real estate in Montana can benefit from the services of an educated professional when making one of the most significant investments in their lives.

Some 55 years later, after serving their industry and community in many capacities, Don and his wife and co-broker, Marilyn, were recognized for their contributions to Montana business and commerce when they were inducted into the Montana Business Hall of Fame in 2015. At that ceremony, Don shared his belief that the road to success had only one path: The Golden Rule. It brought the audience to give him the smiles he so loved.