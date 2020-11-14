A Montana cowboy, Don Gransbery, crossed over to the other side of the camp on Nov. 11, 2020. He requested he have 5 dollars in his pocket so he could buy a pretty face a beer.

The pretty face belonged to his special daughter-in-law, Christine Shaw Gransbery, who preceded him in death. In addition, to Chris, his parents E.H. ‘Bud' and Agnes Murphy Gransbery, his older sister and her husband, Virginia Lee and John Bolton preceded Don in death. Surviving Don are his younger sister, Jo Ann Albro, his three sons and families, D.J. (husband of Christine), Wayne, Rae and Thomas Gransbery, Les, Michelle, Christopher, and Austin, and his partner (wife), Gayle.

Don always had to have a job. He started out young delivering papers and setting bowling pins, was rancher, farmer, banker, owned and delivered milk from Columbus Creamery, and worked for Fergus County. Don ended up making sure all the garbage cans were out for collection on Bonaventure Drive at MorningStar where he lived. He continued his last job until he truly was not able to physically do it. Don served in the Army during the Korean War and graduated from MSU-Bozeman with a BS in Ag Business.

At Don's request no services will be held.