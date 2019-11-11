{{featured_button_text}}

Don H Ball, 87, went to be with Jesus on Nov. 8, 2019. His legacy of love will be carried on by his family: his wife of 62 years, three daughters, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one great, great granddaughter and one brother. A celebration of his life will be held at the National Cemetery in Laurel.

