Don Heick
Don Heick

Don Heick

Don Heick, age 80 of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021 (Veteran's Day) after fighting a valiant battle with COVID-19. He passed away at GMC Hospital surrounded by family. Don has been cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in 2022.

