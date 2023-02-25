Don Kraske passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, with Marty, wife of 61 years, at his side.
He was born in Billings on April 20, 1940, graduated from Central High, and was active in the grocery store business, first with IGA in Billings and then to Bridger, and finally to Thermopolis, Wyoming. He and Marty retired to Billings in 2015.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.