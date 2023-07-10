A true gentleman, Don Martin Glynn, of Billings, passed away on July 7, 2023. Don was born on Aug. 9, 1932, in Lewistown, to Val and Atha Mae Martin Glynn. His early years were spent in Harlowton until the eighth grade, when his family moved to Bozeman. Don played basketball, football, legion baseball, and ran track while in high school. The connections he made in high school became treasured friends throughout his entire life. Don loved spending time at the family ranch on Big Elk Creek, near Two Dot.

One of his fondest memories was being snowbound at his grandparent's ranch for three weeks before being rescued by a sleigh and a team of horses.

Don played basketball for the Montana State College Bobcats, and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He met his wife of 58 years, Margaret Myles, on a blind date while they both attended college. After they married and graduated, Don and Margaret moved to Fort Sill (Lawton, Oklahoma) to begin Don's military career in the army. He was eventually stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, where Gary was born.

When his military service concluded, Don and Margaret returned to Two Dot, intending to work and live on the ranch. However, a sun allergy prevented Don from the ranch life. Lori was born during their time in Two Dot.

The family moved to Billings, where Don taught Social Studies at Billings Senior until his retirement in 1984. Don loved teaching and impacted many students at Senior High, including one student who wrote to him as recently as a few years ago to thank Don for making a difference in their life. "I want you to know the grounding, the solid footing, the willingness to listen to and respect your fellow man has been carried by me and others outside the halls of Senior High School. Thank you for making me a better person."

During their retirement years, Don and Margaret traveled extensively in Europe, Japan, Egypt, Greece, Kenya, and throughout the U.S. Don's favorite trip was taking a longboat through the canals of England with their dear friends. Another favorite was their last trip cruising through the Great Lakes.

Don and Margaret were blessed with a wonderful group of friends who started as a dinner club in their younger years, but morphed into lifelong friends who enjoyed amazing memories together.

Don's sister, Valerie, preceded him in death in 2007, and his beloved wife Margaret passed away in 2013. Don is survived by his son, Gary (Mary) and daughter Lori (Dave); as well as five grandchildren: Carly Goggins, Casey Bonner, Kirsty Williams (soon to be Onwukaife), Kelsey Glynn, and Connor Glynn; and five great-grandchildren: Kora, Gemma, Kingston, and Luella Goggins, and Kelsey's daughter, Eleanor Johnson (born one day after Don's passing). Don is also survived by his brother and wife, Marty and Vonnie Glynn of Bozeman, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In closing, Dad saved many inspirational sayings, but this quote from Bessie Anderson Stanley seems to embody his great character and dry wit. "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a little better place than we found it, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life breathed easier because you lived. This is to have succeeded."

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Billings Public Schools Angel Fund (415. N. 30th Street, Billings, MT 59105) or to the charity of your choice. There will be a private family memorial. Special thanks to Morningstar Senior Living and RiverStone Hospice.

