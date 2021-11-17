On Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021, Don Mason passed away peacefully in Columbus after being blessed with 96 years of life. He was born and raised in Stillwater County by his parents Mack and Violet with his six sisters.

At 18, he joined the fight in Europe and was wounded at the onset of the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he received a degree in architecture and settled in Billings to practice his profession and raise a family with his wife Jerry and sons Colin, Mark and Tom. He moved to Phoenix in 1979 to apply his trade and enjoy his passion for golf. After retirement he returned to his roots in Stillwater County, where he enjoyed country dancing every week.

He and his dear friend and long time dance partner, Vi Ekle, were still cutting the rug at his 90th birthday celebration. He enjoyed sharing his stories with company and was quick with a smile.

He is survived by his sons Mark and Tom, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sisters Doris Chinery and Elsie Liechty and numerous nieces and nephews.

A committal service with military honors will held at Yellowstone National Veteran's Cemetery in Laurel at 1 p.m. on Friday Nov. 19, 2021.