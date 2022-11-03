Don Rowe passed away on November 1, of natural causes.

He is preceded in death by his parents Trent and Maude Rowe, his brother Robert (Bob) Rowe and sister Betty Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Gerri, two children, Daryl (Tami) Rowe, and Karen (Rick) Ballantyne, and four grandchildren, Kailyn and Taylor Rowe, and Savannah and Jessica Ballantyne.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the New Hope Nazarene Church, 25 Hilltop Road, on Monday Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your home church or the charity of your choice.

Please see the Heights Family Funeral and Cremation website for the full obituary.