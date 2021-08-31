 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don Warner
0 entries

Don Warner

  • 0
Don Warner

Don Warner, age 62, of Miles City passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News