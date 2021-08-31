Don Warner

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Custer County Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.