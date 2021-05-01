Dona Faith Macdonald Gudgell, passed away peacefully in the company of her husband Donald Gudgell and her son John Dallas Gudgell on April 16, in Boise, Idaho. The end of July 2021 Dona was flown to Boise for possible cancer treatment for active multiple myeloma. Near her 90th birthday on Sept. 10, Dona entered in-home hospice care in the Boise home of John Dallas Gudgell. Donald and John Dallas along with the hospice care team cared for Dona for the next 7.5 months. In life, Dona was often characterized as bigger than life. While in hospice her strong spirit beat the odds of a 3-month prognosis by sheer will to add an extra 4.5 months with stead-fast presence.

Dona grew up on Poplar 'Creek' 20 miles north of Poplar on the east side of the creek across from the Macdonald breaks with her parents James and Nellie Macdonald and sister Dorothy. It was here, Dona learned the ranch life of horses and cattle. She and her sister Dorothy were also gopher hunters for 'Daddy' (Jim). Later the family moved to Poplar and Dona attended Poplar High School where she was active and became a majorette. Dona was a progressive, feminist career woman and single parent for 10 years in the 1960's – no small feat! Dona met husband Donald at Glasgow Air Force Base. They were later married at the Presbyterian church in Alameda, California, on August 23, 1969. Dona and Don celebrated 51 years together in August 2020.