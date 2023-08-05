In Loving Memory of Dona Jean Juhl (Jan 16, 1927-Aug 1, 2023) Dona Jean Juhl, beloved mother and cherished grandmother, aunt, and sister-in-law, passed away peacefully on Aug 1, 2023, at St. John's Moorberg Cottage in Billings.

Dona Jean was born in Miles City, in 1927, Dona Jean Linville. She was born to Earl "Doc" Linville and Florida Linville and grew up with five siblings. Her parents raised the family on a homestead ranch outside of Broadus on the Powder River.

In 1947, Dona Jean married George Robert "Bob" McDonald and they shared 14 years of marriage. They were blessed with a son, Barry L. McDonald. Later, Dona Jean remarried Marvin L. Juhl. Marvin passed away in 2011 and Dona Jean carried his memory in her heart every day.

Dona Jean dedicated her life to caring for her family, nurturing a loving home all the while working full-time. She was a devoted mother, and she was immensely proud of the achievements of her son and granddaughter. Professionally, Dona Jean had a distinguished career as a bank officer. Her dedication in her chosen field earned her the respect of her colleagues and admiration of those she served. Ultimately, she retired at 65.

She is survived by her son, Barry L. McDonald, who will forever cherish the memories they created together. Dona Jean is also survived by her adoring granddaughter, Molly Anne McDonald.

In addition to her son, his wife, Carmen A. Brock-McDonald, and her granddaughter, Dona Jean is mourned by a large extended family and countless friends whose lives she touched with her warmth and compassion.

A memorial service to celebrate the remarkable life of Dona Jean will be held on September 16 at Smith's Funeral Home. Family and friends are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this remarkable woman who meant so much to all of us.

May her soul rest in eternal peace. She will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributing to a charity of your choice.