BILLINGS - As a beautiful fall day emerged from the cool grayness of a Montana morning, a beloved life came to an end. Dona Jordan Penfold had passed. She now left cherished memories and a model on how to live one's life. The impact of Dona's life is so meaningful: Wife of Mike, and Mother to her daughters Jennie, Juliann, Joanna, and Lori. Her quiet demonstration of life shaped all 11 grandchildren and greatgrandchildren from Alaska to Boston. She spared no options to support her family and was always first to provide support and last to ask for help. Her 84 years left no doubt to family and friends about Dona's gentle grit.

Dona grew up on a guest ranch in Colorado. She worked long days with strength from an early age. Mike and Dona were married on the ranch in 1958 that started an amazing adventure of life together, child raising and moving to exciting places as Mike's job assignments sent him from Colorado, New Mexico, Virginia, and Alaska. Dona embraced her new home locations and was always the home for all of her children. She acquired lifelong friends wherever she lived.Words of admiration from Dona's children and grandchildren speak to her legacy: "she was warm and kind to everyone around her; she was an example of integrity; she wanted everyone to feel loved and appreciated; she put her family first and they were the center of her life; she could captivate a room in her selfless way; I loved her care of all others around her; her quiet strength and dignity; her humor and wit as she was brilliantly lowkey hilarious. We all basked in her love and carry her within us forever."