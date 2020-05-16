Donald Arthur LaPlante
Donald Arthur LaPlante

Donald Arthur LaPlante

Donald Arthur LaPlante, 68, of Glendive, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare. Cremation has taken place and family services will be held at a later date.

