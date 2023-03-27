Donald "Bob" Robert McDonald Sr. passed away at home on March 23 with his children by his side. Graveside services will be held April 3 at 11 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Bob was 81 years old. Bob was born in Lewistown, MT on October 20, 1941 to Donald McDonald and Genevieve "Jeanne" Lincoln.

Bob met Helen Gisi (the love of his life) when he was 4 years old and she was just a baby. He told her dad that he was going to marry her someday. The two wouldn't meet again until they were adults and sure enough after a brief courtship Bob and Helen were married. They had three children, Robbin, Penny and Donald Robert Jr.

Bob worked at Al's Bootery for all his employment life. He became known in the community as the "go to man" to get their boots fixed. He took pride in his work.

Bob was a quiet soul, not a man of many words but if you asked him about Lewistown and his car racing days you could get him to talk for hours.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Don and Jeanne, stepmother Geneva, half-sister Billie, daughter Robbin Iverson and wife Helen McDonald.

Bob is survived by his sister Jeanette Deville, daughter Penny Hart, son Donald McDonald Jr. (Laurie), nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

We would like to thank Laurie McDonald as well as Riverstone Hospice for taking care of dad the last year and a half.