Donald Brian Deisz left his earthly vessel on January 10, 2023, passing peacefully in his sleep. Don was an enigma with a warm nougaty center, a bright light of hope to those that knew him. He is survived by his three sons, his brother and sister.

Donald was born in Spokane Washington on November 27, 1957, to Frank and Leona Deisz. They moved to Billings, MT shortly afterwards. He attended and graduated West High School and then attended college to study various subjects which interested him, including Kinesiology and Psychology. He loved to cook and had a great talent for creating dishes developed through years as a chef. He had an affinity for nature and animals. His reverence for the beauty of the natural world translated to many trips camping, fishing and hiking where he felt awe and inspiration seeing God's work.

A spiritual man, he passed his love of life and God onto his children. He sought the truth in all things, constantly questioning the world around him. Ceaseless research and reading made him a fount of information; he enjoyed discussing spiritual matters, politics, and global affairs. Being a good Boy Scout, he often predicted and was prepared for shifts in the economy and policy.

He was a compassionate individual with a unique sense of humor and had a way of lightening the mood, even when the situation seemed insurmountable. He was a person that you could count on when things were tough and was always quick to warm your heart with a joke. He had impeccable taste and liked to collect antiques, appreciating the detailed work and intricacy of fine craftsmanship. His light will be missed by those whose lives he touched.

Services will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel West on Wednesday, January 25 at 1 p.m.