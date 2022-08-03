 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Briggs

Donald Briggs

Donald Briggs was born in Michigan to Luther and Viola Briggs. He retired from United Airlines after 40 years as a customer service agent in Lansing, Cleveland, Denver and Billings. He enjoyed many travels and visits with his family. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann and daughter Charleen in Denver. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laurena.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. West. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and St. John's United Hospice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

