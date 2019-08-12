{{featured_button_text}}

LIVINGSTON — Donald C. Ellis, 89, of Livingston passed away Friday, August 9, 2019.

The memorial service will be held, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Living Hope Church, 226 South 3rd Street (corner of 3rd and Clark), Livingston, Montana. Friends will be invited to share memories in honor of Don at the conclusion of the ceremony. A light reception will follow. To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com

