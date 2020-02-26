Donald Cetrone Sr. passed away Feb. 24, 2020. Don was born to Victor and Marjorie Toler Cetrone in Sheridan Wyoming on Sept. 02, 1936. As a teenager he worked at Thrifty Drug in Sheridan and he enjoyed observing the Pharmacist work and so became one later in life. After High School he and two friends joined the Navy. While visiting his parents in Billings, Don met his future wife, Rita Macheledt. They were married in 1957 and moved to Laramie where Don attended Pharmacy School at the University of Wyoming. Don enjoyed camping with family, fishing, hunting and golf. He had a great sense of humor and was always making people laugh. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ron and Curt, and daughter Luanne. His is survived by his wife, Rita, of 62 years; children Donald (Patti); Lisa (Chris); brother Gene; grandchildren Josh, Jessica, Chad, Gabe, Joe, Shane, Tyson, Meah; great grandchildren Joel, Addie, and Liam.