POWELL, Wyo. — Donald Charles Easton, age 89, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Highgate Senior Living in Billings, Montana.

Don was born on March 19, 1932. His parents were Albert Ray Easton and Talitha Sullivan Easton. He was the second of two children. Their birth mother Talitha passed away shortly after his birth. Don's father remarried Erma Ogbin in 1933. Erma assisted in the raising of Donald and his sister, Rae Lee Easton.

He attended elementary school, junior high school, and high school in Powell.

Don joined the Navy in 1951 and served as a Navy Corpsman and was assigned to the Marines through 1955. While working in the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, a good friend introduced Don to Loretta Ann Forrest of Roanoke, Virginia, via a blind date. After a year of courting and corresponding, they were married on June 23, 1956.