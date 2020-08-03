× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Cleveland was born in Ballantine, Montana, on Nov. 22, 1932, leaving for heaven on July 31, 2020. We love & miss you. He was born to DeForest & Verna Cleveland, their last surviving son of six boys.

Don proudly served in the Navy from 1950-1954. Don married Geraldine ‘Gerry' Erb and born into this union were children, LeAnn, Scott, Janice Webb (Lynn) & Jeff (Nadinne).

Don married Jane Jacques in 1977 bringing two children, Jill Wilson (Doug) & Jackie Williams (Lloyd) into his family. Don lived at West Park Village & that Village gave loving care to his last breath. No words can express the gratitude his family has for each staff member.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob, Roy, Jim, Fred, Walt; his beloved wife Janey; and grandson Kevin Zahn. He is survived by his children;, five grandsons Kris Brester (Emily) Nathan Zahn (Jenna), Jessie Brester, Josh Schaff (Haylee), & Brian Webb; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and dear friends Lynn and Gary Clifford.

Thanks to Stillwater Hospice, Dr. Phillips and Roxie. Don did not want a service and will be interred near his parents in Ballantine.

Memorials can be made to Stillwater Hospice or charity of your choice. See Cremation & Funeral Gallery for full obit.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Cleveland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.