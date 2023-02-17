Donald D. Aman, 87, Mandan, ND passed away February 16, at a local hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 21, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Visitation is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 20, with a Vigil/Rosary service at 7 at DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan at 1 p.m.
Donald was born June 11, 1935 at McLaughlin, SD, to Gustave and Mary (Friez) Aman. He was raised and educated in McLaughlin, SD. After graduation in 1955, he enlisted in the US Army. That year he married the love of his life, Delores G. Fleck on November 22nd. They moved with the Army to Louisiana in 1957 where he finished his Army career. The next step in their lives took them to Fargo, ND for Barber school then on to Bismarck, ND to work for Capitol Barber Shop. He then moved to the Black Hills where he was a miner for a year before moving to Billings, MT in 1960. He began his life in Montana as a barber for 5 years before becoming a regular railroad man for Burlington Northern Railroad. Later, the railroad moved him to the Havre, MT division where he finished his working days, retiring in 1997. They eventually returned to their roots and moved to Mandan, ND to enjoy the companionship of siblings during their retirement. Don loved fishing in any kind of weather and in his younger years was an avid hunter. His hunting excursions lead to his love of making his own homemade smoked sausage(yummy); and let's not forget the smoked fish and turkeys. He spent time teaching his great-grandchildren the secrets of homemade sausage. At times he made his own homemade wine (YUM YUM!) He also enjoyed league bowling and a bit of gambling at the local casinos.
He is survived by his wife, Delores of 67 years; his children, Carol, Jeffrey(Anne), Timothy (Gwen), Michelle (Tony), Dawn (Brooks) Eheart; sisters Delores (Larry) Ehnes and Genny (Phil) Herkenrath; sisters-in-law, Sidney Fleck, Linda (Dennis) Kropp, Judy (Gene) Johner, and Darlene Aman; grandchildren, Wayne T. Boehme, Crissa (Kody) Silbernagel, Julia (Amer) Al'Shareef, Bentley Kocab, Elias (Katrina) Aman, Austin Aman, Devon Aman, Alec (Ryan) Dennehy, Lily Eheart, ten great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-granddaughter; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Mary Aman; siblings, Milbert Aman, Alvin Aman, Luella Olson, Velma Beranek, and Larry Aman; brother-in-law, John F Fleck; sister-in-law Alvina Hersch; and step-granddaughter, Kennedy Kindness.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.
