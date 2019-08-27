Donald D. Kammerzell, 84 of Laurel passed away August 24, 2019 at St Vincent’s Hospital with family present.
Don was born in Hesper, son of Theodore & Elizabeth (Weil) Kammerzell. He was raised on the farm near Duck Creek. Farm life instilled a hard work ethic in young Don. The love of gardening was developed during this time.
Don attended Billings Senior High School before starting a painting & drywall apprenticeship. He married Muretta Coulter in 1955, and the young family moved to Laurel in 1957 when Don went to work at the Cenex Refinery. Don also built the family home in Laurel in 1960. He retired from the refinery in 1994.
Don is survived by his three children Jeffrey (Gwen), Dawn Marie Bergquist, Elizabeth (Doug) Sommer, 10 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by four nephews & four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Muretta, recently his brother Ralph, and son-in-law Steve Bergquist.
Don perused his interests in his painting, drywall, & texturing side jobs for area homeowners. The extra income provided family vacations, camping, hunting, and fishing trips. The fruit of his labors provided a learning, and nurturing environment for his children. It also provided a zest for adventure, and a love of the outdoors.
Don spent his retirement doing what he loved best, growing vegetables, tending his orchard and his pastures.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday August 31, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church of Billings. His final resting place will be with the Kammerzell family at Sunset Memorial. Condolence may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.