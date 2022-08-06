Donald Dean Miller passed away peacefully on August 2, at RiverStone Health Hospice Home. Don was born September 6, 1932 in Laurel to Peter and Frieda Miller. Following graduation from Laurel High School in 1950, Don attended Eastern Montana College in Billings for a short while until entering the United States Navy in March 1952 and proudly serving until February 1956.

While stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, Don attended a dance where he met a beautiful and very sweet southern lady, Shirley Jones, who swept him off his feet. Don and Shirley married in 1955 and celebrated over 56 years of marriage together until Shirley's passing in 2011.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Don and Shirley returned to Laurel where they made their home for the rest of their live--despite Shirley frequently reminding him over the years that she was just visiting Montana and fully intended to move back to Texas one day. Don and Shirley enjoyed many years of camping on the Boulder River, bowling, and golfing together.

Don was a very talented athlete in school, excelling in football and basketball. Because of his love for sports, it was fitting that he went on to referee both football and basketball for many years and was awarded life membership in the Montana Officials Association in 1969. Along with his years of officiating came a love for taking in all kinds of sporting events. Many fond memories were made over the years following the Laurel Locomotives and traveling to numerous state basketball tournaments. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, rarely missing a game on TV, as well as a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys--many games were "coached" by dad through the TV over the years, and several team managers got fired along the way, too. He also enjoyed following the Montana State Bobcats and was able to attend several of their football games over the last several years--he especially enjoyed tailgating with the Holzheimers and when the Cats prevailed over the Griz!

In his later years, Don was blessed to have his youngest daughter, Shelli, living with him at the family home. He very much looked forward to their Friday "howling" nights and was always very ready, willing and able to go--anywhere! He always wanted to know, "what's on the agenda next?" and looked forward to getting out for happy hour. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and an occasional exaggerated story.

Don was the youngest as well as last surviving sibling of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Shirley, his sisters Essye (Chuck) McGuinn of Seattle, Virginia (Fred) Harkin and Dorothy (Virel) Guinn of Laurel, and brother Howard (Sally) Miller of Havre. He is survived by his daughters Terri (Jim) Mourich and Sherri (Dale) Holzheimer of Billings and Shelli Ritz of Laurel. He is also survived by grandchildren Donielle Mourich (McKenna and Elliot), Samantha (Mitchell) Kiven (Sacha), Brandon Mourich, Chelsie (Israel) Guilford (Malachi and Silas), and Carli (Weston) Molter (Mason and Logan), and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of RiverStone Health Hospice Home for the very special care received during dad's final weeks of life.

Don was a special father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. We know he was anxious to reunite with mom in heaven and feel truly blessed to have had such wonderful, loving parents.

Memorials are suggested to RiverStone Health Hospice, 123 S. 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101 or First Congregational Church, PO Box 995, Laurel, MT 59044.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Laurel, 506 S. 5th Street.