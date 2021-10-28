 Skip to main content
Donald Dee Blair
Donald Dee Blair

Donald Dee Blair passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the age of 87, in Deer Lodge, Montana, at The Ivy. No services are planned at this time, but a memorial will be held at a later date. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the full obituary and share condolences, visit: www.franzen-davis.com.

