Surrounded by his wife and immediate family, Donald Dominic Favero passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, from complications due to lung surgery, and heart and kidney failure.
A true Montana boy, Don was born July 26, 1935 to Rosa (Sconfienza) and Dominic Favero in Red Lodge, Montana. The family included his older sister by seven years, Gloria. He was raised in Bearcreek, Montana, and attended schools in Bearcreek and Belfry, Montana, graduating from Belfry High School in 1953. He was a full-blooded Italian boy, several generations strong, and loved getting together for family functions with all the relatives.
Early days for Don included a plethora of lifelong friends, with which he had many adventures that only small-town kids can have back in the 40's and 50's – driving all over the county in someone's jalopy, going fishing and hunting at a moment's notice, and sharing in the excitement and activity of team sports. For Don, that was especially true as member of the 1952-53 Class C State Basketball High School Championship teams, a.k.a. the Belfry Bats. He and his wife Kathy loved attending their class reunions, and never missed them. One particularly memorable reunion was held in a single restaurant booth for the seven members of the Belfry Class of 1953.
Don's first jobs included working for his father as a plumber's assistant, on a farm bucking, baling, and mowing hay, and at the oil refinery in Billings on the turn-around crew.
A proud Montana State University Bobcat, Donald spent two years in the ROTC in college. He applied for the draft and entered the armed services in 1956. After college, he was stationed in Alaska with Army Military Intelligence, and he kept that classified information confidential all his life. He was also active as a member of the Army Reserves.
Don's life changed forever when he first spotted Kathryn Mansikka's shapely legs through a window at the Finnish steambath her parents owned and where she worked in Red Lodge. That event led to a date and ultimately marriage in Red Lodge on April 11, 1959, a union that lasted nearly 63 years. Upon marriage, the couple relocated to Billings, and after living in a few apartments, they bought their house on Avenue F and have been there for 59 years. He and Kathy had three children, Craig, Cindy and Caryn – the “three C's,” all of whom were born in Sept. The family made do with one car and one income through those lean, early years, but they never lacked for anything. Holidays and weekend trips to visit Red Lodge relatives were a constant in Favero family life. Camping trips with friends were plentiful, and one memorable car trip vacation to see the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore has become a fond memory. The kids grew up, married, and had kids of their own – providing Don and Kathy with many opportunities to celebrate tons of birthdays, graduations, milestones, and more recently, the addition of four great-grandchildren. He was a proud father, grandpa, and great-grandpa!
The majority of Don's career was spent employed in right-of way acquisition and as senior review appraiser for the Montana Highway Department for 30 years, purchasing and appraising land and property to be used to build the new Interstate highway system. He often regaled us with stories of how difficult and memorable those early property acquisitions were. He later became a most thorough and detail-oriented independent real estate appraiser.
Don's interests included dancing, bowling, and playing cards with Kathy and friends in the early days, completing the daily crossword puzzle, sharing jokes over the internet with friends, watching football games - especially college and his beloved MSU (and he got to see them make it to the national finals this year!), completing numerous house projects and repairs for family, friends, and neighbors, and tending to his massive and healthy vegetable garden. As a lifelong fisherman, he fished numerous rivers, streams and runoffs along the Stillwater, Rock Creek and the Rosebuds. He and Kathy owned acreage in the Fishtail area, and he spent weekends there for decades, and after retirement even more time, helping to maintain the property, including building stout bridges for river crossings, managing deadfall and clearing ditches, and well, just doing a lot of fishing and camping. Kathy accompanied him some of the time, and after Don retired, they bought a boat and hauled it and their trailer to Hauser Lake in Helena to do the same things there.
Don had an amazing memory and attention to detail in recalling people, names, events, numbers of fish caught, but even more impressive was the work ethic he exhibited. Being a plumber's son and a carpenter's brother-in-law led to knowing his way around to building almost anything. And he did, notably adding an addition to his home by himself, which included digging the basement foundation, doing the finish carpentry inside to putting on the roof over the attic, and everything in between. He always lent a hand to his kids and grandkids on various house and landscaping projects over the years. He led by example and taught us all so much on how to take care of things, and it's been hard to live up to the level of perfection he exhibited - but we try. While quite modest about his own accomplishments and generosity, he was very vocal and proud of his family and friends and their achievements. And although our dad was humble and gentle, he also displayed a true Italian temper at times! He was a good, kind and decent man who had one heckuva of sense of humor, a kidding nature, and a genuine interest in whomever he was talking to.
After a lifetime of nearly perfect health, Don underwent triple-bypass open-heart surgery with valve replacement in 2016. He suffered a mini-stroke a year later and had a pacemaker implanted, but continued plugging on despite further health issues. These setbacks did not prevent his love of family gatherings, sharing jokes with friends, watching football, and his eagerness to learn new things (thanks to Craig's smartphone!). He endured numerous doctor and medical appointments, allowing us to be ever hopeful that he remain with us for as long as possible. And he did.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Rosa Favero, his sister Gloria Repac, brother-in-law Wayne Repac, in-laws Palmer and Teckla Mansikka, grandson-in-law Roger Stewart III, and his many beloved grandparents, brothers and sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Ann (Mansikka) Favero, son Craig Favero (Michel), daughters Cynthia “Cindy” Favero-Heikes (Brian) and Caryn Favero, grandchildren Cassie Favero (Shawn), Kristine Williams (Jake), Jack Heikes, Will Heikes, and Karie Favero, and great-grandchildren Lincoln, Eliza, and Nolan Williams, and Callie Dorsey, nephews Steven, John and Mitch Repac and niece Carla Repac, as well as cousins Rose Spogen, Joie Favero, Arlene Fletcher and Marcia Brunt, and other extended family members. Don and Kathy also “acquired” and adopted numerous neighborhood cats over the years, and greatly loved their companions Frosty, Red, Oscar, Gavin, Fluffy and Ohso.
Ways to honor and remember Don might include hooking that rainbow trout, planting a vegetable garden and bringing it to harvest, or sharing a good joke with someone – he would be mightily pleased.
Private family services are planned. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date in the spring or summer of 2022. To leave condolences, or share or a memory or photo of Don, please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
