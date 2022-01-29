Donald Dominic Favero

Don had an amazing memory and attention to detail in recalling people, names, events, numbers of fish caught, but even more impressive was the work ethic he exhibited. Being a plumber's son and a carpenter's brother-in-law led to knowing his way around to building almost anything. And he did, notably adding an addition to his home by himself, which included digging the basement foundation, doing the finish carpentry inside to putting on the roof over the attic, and everything in between. He always lent a hand to his kids and grandkids on various house and landscaping projects over the years. He led by example and taught us all so much on how to take care of things, and it's been hard to live up to the level of perfection he exhibited - but we try. While quite modest about his own accomplishments and generosity, he was very vocal and proud of his family and friends and their achievements. And although our dad was humble and gentle, he also displayed a true Italian temper at times! He was a good, kind and decent man who had one heckuva of sense of humor, a kidding nature, and a genuine interest in whomever he was talking to.