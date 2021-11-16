Donald “Don” Hedges passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord with his loving family by his side on Nov. 13, 2021. He was 88 years old.
Don was born in Park City, Montana on Dec. 8, 1932. The oldest of five children, Don was a lifetime avid horseman, and he was happiest on a good horse, seeing new country. Some of his favorite pastimes included packing his horses into the wilderness and spending his time hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. He was a cowboy down to his blue jeans and boots, which he wore to every single occasion throughout his life.
Don joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduating from high school, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and worked as a weapons and demolitions instructor. He served his country during the Korean War in the early 1950s.
Don married Alma Bongiani in 1955 and they were partners in life and love for just over 64 years before Alma's death in 2019. Don worked for the telephone company as a lineman for many years, and him and Alma spent years traveling around Montana building the state's telephone infrastructure. Don used to talk about how his work brought telephone service to people for the first time in their lives. Eventually Don and Alma settled permanently in Laurel, MT, where they built their own house and raised their five children.
Don was well-known as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He made sure that he passed his outdoor skills to his kids, and volunteered his time for his sons' Boy Scout troop, serving as leader and helping to pack the whole troop into the wilderness on an annual week-long trips. The whole family enjoyed taking long camping trips together in the summer, usually with lots of cousins and friends tagging along. He was very proud of all of his kids and grandkids and liked to brag about all of their accomplishments. Don was the person to call if anyone, family, friend, or stranger, had a problem; he was always there to help anyone who needed it, whether it was gathering cows, helping with branding, assisting people with farming projects, or putting a roof on a house.
Don was a volunteer firefighter for the Laurel Fire Department for almost 30 years. He was often the first person into a burning building and the last one to leave. He carried a permanently burned ear from one instance when a burning beam fell on top of him while assisting a fellow fireman out of the flames. Don enjoyed helping the fire department with the fireworks set up and display on the Fourth of July, and was often sent in to light the fuses during the annual fireworks show.
In his later years, Don was an active member in Laurel's American Legion Post 123, where he both led and assisted in the Honor Guards for funerals and other events. He was very passionate about volunteering at Yellowstone National Cemetery, where he helped place flags and headstones. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion Post 123 or the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Alma, parents, his brother Wayne, and many other dear friends and family members. He leaves behind his five children: Dan Hedges (Kenya), Rod Hedges (Carol), Lori Ray (Chris Nowell), Shelley Emry (Ken), and Lisa Shifley (Bryan Krone); twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Theresa and Brittany of St. John's Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Don.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, MT. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18th at 10:30 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Laurel, MT. A military graveside service will take place at 12 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery.
