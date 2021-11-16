Donald “Don” Hedges passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord with his loving family by his side on Nov. 13, 2021. He was 88 years old.

Don was born in Park City, Montana on Dec. 8, 1932. The oldest of five children, Don was a lifetime avid horseman, and he was happiest on a good horse, seeing new country. Some of his favorite pastimes included packing his horses into the wilderness and spending his time hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. He was a cowboy down to his blue jeans and boots, which he wore to every single occasion throughout his life.

Don joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduating from high school, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and worked as a weapons and demolitions instructor. He served his country during the Korean War in the early 1950s.

Don married Alma Bongiani in 1955 and they were partners in life and love for just over 64 years before Alma's death in 2019. Don worked for the telephone company as a lineman for many years, and him and Alma spent years traveling around Montana building the state's telephone infrastructure. Don used to talk about how his work brought telephone service to people for the first time in their lives. Eventually Don and Alma settled permanently in Laurel, MT, where they built their own house and raised their five children.