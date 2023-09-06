Donald “Don” Klempel, age 78 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center Extended Care in Glendive.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Glendive Alliance Church in Glendive with Brad Mullet officiating. Interment will be in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive.