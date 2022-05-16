Donald (Don) W. Walter passed away peacefully on May 7. He was born and raised in Billings, MT, moving to Vancouver in 1976 to start a new career. He graduated from Billings High School in 1953. He was drafted into the Army in 1958, stationed for two years in Berlin, Germany. He worked as an owner/manager of the Klean-It Company in Billings until the move to Vancouver where he did property management work, container yard management and Director of Marine Operations, retiring from Tidewater Barge in 1998. Don was a great handyman. He loved making things with wood and corks. He and Judy traveled in their motor home for many years to AZ, and MT and trips to Hawaii, Mexico, Panama and cruises.
Don is survived by his wife Judith (Judy) of 58 years; his son Kent (Gillian)), daughter Katie (Craig) Cooper; his grandchildren, Katherine, Kristen and Joseph; his sisters Gladys Bernhardt, Bernice (Jerry) Stief and Shirley (Jack) Solberg; brother-in-law Terry (Linda) Sundheim; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Don in death were his parents, Christ and Katherine, brother-in-law Bill Bernhardt, brother and sister-in-law Stanley and Pat Sundheim.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vancouver United Church of Christ and the Southwest Medical Center Foundation Great Nurse's Fund.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Visit www.evergreenstaples.com for a complete obituary.
