WHITEFISH - Donald DuBeau, 86, of Whitefish formerly of Billings, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Billings Clinic of natural causes. Services are pending with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com

