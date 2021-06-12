Donald E. Brocopp

Don and Marilyn traveled frequently with Ted and Lavonne Fink and his brother Joe (Gallea) and wife Joyce. Don was active in his grandchildren's lives, and loved the outdoors, especially at the cabin in the Silver Gate/Cooke City region. His time in the mountains was even more meaningful when the laughter and voices of his grandchildren filled the air. And he never saw a garage he couldn't organize — the cabin's was no exception. Don was an avid golfer throughout life and he rarely missed a Tuesday or Thursday at the BCC (Brocopp Country Club) with his lifelong golfing friends.

Ever the consummate jokester, his family and friends were the recipients of a barrage of deadpan wit, childish grins, eye rolling, laughter and surprises — the elixir of life. But on occasion it was he who was surprised. Of note was his 80th birthday when a team of Budweiser Clydesdales greeted him and he could be seen smiling from ear to ear high upon the shiny red wagon, Dalmatian by his side.

But to those who knew Don it was the '50s and cars that were an indelible part of who he was. He and Ron Duty were involved with the Burn the Point car parade from early on, and attended countless car shows and events around the region. On weekend mornings, he could be found at the Shop for coffee and donuts to share life with those who meant so much to him. He was meticulous when it came to breathing life into a car that had long since been forgotten, and he was very fond of Chevy. To each grandchild, he left a specific car restored with his own hands, a comforting reminder of who he was. And, for those of us who knew him, we are so lucky to have had such a man of quiet strength and faith to join us on life's journey.